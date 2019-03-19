English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistanis Stash $11 Billion Abroad, Imran Khan Govt Says It's 'Mind-boggled'
Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar said that Pakistan wouldn't have to beg if we could bring this money back home.
File Photo (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistani nationals having more than 152,500 offshore bank accounts could have stashed away a hefty sum of USD 11 billion abroad, a "mind-boggling" amount half of which is undeclared, a top minister was quoted as saying in a media report Tuesday.
Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar told businessmen at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) that the number of offshore accounts was "mind-boggling".
"So is the amount involved and the names of account holders," Azhar was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper. "All of these offshore account holders are resident Pakistanis and more than half of the hard currency stashed away by them is undeclared," he said.
The minister said many of these offshore account holders did not have legitimate, documented business. "That should be enough to underscore the scale of tax evasion (in the country). We wouldn't have to beg if we could bring this money back home," he said.
Azhar said the offshore account holders were under the watch of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The information about the offshore bank accounts of Pakistani nationals was shared with the government by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Azhar said the government had "deployed technology" using database of the National Database and Registration Authority, Federal Investigation Agency, State Bank of Pakistan and the FBR to profile potential taxpayers in Pakistan.
"Almost half the work is already done and by the end of April the profiling of such tax evaders will be completed," he said.
Last week, Chairman of the FBR Jahanzeb Khan told a parliamentary panel the board had neither set any tax recovery target from the holders of these accounts nor seen any tax potential from the Panama Papers leaks.
The tax recovery target could not be given on the basis of information received about the offshore accounts because the account holders might have transferred money through legal channels or have plausible justification, he was quoted to have told the panel.
Around 400 account holders are believed to have cash of USD 1 million or above in their accounts and the FBR has so far been able to recover USD 1.2 million from one individual as tax since the OECD shared the information with the country's top tax agency.
Several years ago, former finance minister Ishaq Dar had claimed that Pakistani nationals had parked a whopping USD 200 billion in Swiss accounts, but he never disclosed the source of his information.
Based on his claim, the ruling Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf promised to recover this money after coming to power. The prime minister has also set up the Asset Recovery Unit for this purpose.
Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar told businessmen at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) that the number of offshore accounts was "mind-boggling".
"So is the amount involved and the names of account holders," Azhar was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper. "All of these offshore account holders are resident Pakistanis and more than half of the hard currency stashed away by them is undeclared," he said.
The minister said many of these offshore account holders did not have legitimate, documented business. "That should be enough to underscore the scale of tax evasion (in the country). We wouldn't have to beg if we could bring this money back home," he said.
Azhar said the offshore account holders were under the watch of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The information about the offshore bank accounts of Pakistani nationals was shared with the government by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Azhar said the government had "deployed technology" using database of the National Database and Registration Authority, Federal Investigation Agency, State Bank of Pakistan and the FBR to profile potential taxpayers in Pakistan.
"Almost half the work is already done and by the end of April the profiling of such tax evaders will be completed," he said.
Last week, Chairman of the FBR Jahanzeb Khan told a parliamentary panel the board had neither set any tax recovery target from the holders of these accounts nor seen any tax potential from the Panama Papers leaks.
The tax recovery target could not be given on the basis of information received about the offshore accounts because the account holders might have transferred money through legal channels or have plausible justification, he was quoted to have told the panel.
Around 400 account holders are believed to have cash of USD 1 million or above in their accounts and the FBR has so far been able to recover USD 1.2 million from one individual as tax since the OECD shared the information with the country's top tax agency.
Several years ago, former finance minister Ishaq Dar had claimed that Pakistani nationals had parked a whopping USD 200 billion in Swiss accounts, but he never disclosed the source of his information.
Based on his claim, the ruling Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf promised to recover this money after coming to power. The prime minister has also set up the Asset Recovery Unit for this purpose.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Metallica Just Announced its Reunion With SF Symphony After 20 Years and Fans Cannot Wait
- PewDiePie Briefly Lost World's Popular Battle for the Most Subscribed Channel on YouTube to T-Series
- Xiaomi Redmi Go With Snapdragon 425, Android Go Launched for Rs 4,499
- Here's Why Shraddha Kapoor Was Replaced by Parineeti Chopra in Saina Nehwal Biopic
- 'He Should Thank RCB': Gambhir Criticises Virat Kohli's Captaincy in IPL and Fans are Divided
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results