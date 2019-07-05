Pakistan's Anti-graft Watchdog Questions Nawaz Sharif over Toshakhana Vehicles Case

Take the pledge to vote

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Pakistan's Anti-graft Watchdog Questions Nawaz Sharif over Toshakhana Vehicles Case

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief answered some of the questions posed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), while he claimed to have no knowledge about the others, the Express Tribune reported.

PTI

July 5, 2019
File photo of Nawaz Sharif. (Getty Images)
Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif was grilled for an hour by officials of the anti-graft watchdog on Friday over the Toshakhana vehicles case in which he is alleged to have taken luxury cars from the government storehouse.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief answered some of the questions posed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), while he claimed to have no knowledge about the others, the Express Tribune reported.

Earlier this month, the NAB widened its investigation into the Toshakhana vehicles case against Sharif and former president Asif Zardari after it found that both the leaders were involved in taking cars from the government storehouse.

The NAB team grilled the former premier for an hour in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail before handing him an questionnaire, which Sharif will fill after consulting his legal team, the report said.

"As a prime minister, it was not my duty to keep a check upon the presents or gifts that I was given. All the presents that I had received as premier, had been submitted in the national treasury...As far as vehicles are concerned, as the prime minister of Pakistan, it was my legal and constitutional right to use them," the PML-N supremo told the NAB team, the report said.

According to NAB Deputy Director Raheel Azam, the investigation officer in the case, three cars were taken by Zardari and one by Sharif.

He said any item worth Rs 400,000 can be kept as a gift but there is no permission to keep the car.​

