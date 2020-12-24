News18 Logo

Pakistan's Anti-terror Court Sentences JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed to 15 Years in One More Case
1-MIN READ

Pakistan's Anti-terror Court Sentences JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed to 15 Years in One More Case

File photo of Hafiz Saeed

Saeed, 70, has already been convicted for 21 years imprisonment in four terror financing cases of late. Now, Saeed will have to undergo collective imprisonment of over 36 years in five terror financing cases at the Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore. His punishment will run concurrently in these cases.

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was on Thursday sentenced to 15 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in one more terror financing case. The court also imposed 200,000 Pakistani rupees fine on him.

