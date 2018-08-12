GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Pakistan's 'Chaiwala' MNA Gul Zafar Khan Turns Out to be Millionaire

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2018, 9:39 PM IST
Pakistan's 'Chaiwala' MNA Gul Zafar Khan Turns Out to be Millionaire
Facebook photo of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA-elect Gul Zafar Khan.
Peshawar: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA-elect, who was widely reported to be a 'chaiwala' (tea seller) during the election campaign, has turned out to be a millionaire, according to a media report.

Gul Zafar Khan, who won from NA-41 (Bajaur) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, owns assets worth over Rs 30 million, Geo TV reported, citing the documents submitted by him to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The documents say that the MNA-elect owns a garment business.

Zafar owns immovable properties worth Rs 10 million as well as two houses and agricultural land worth Rs 12 million, according to documents.

He used to make tea at a hotel in Rawalpindi before he was given ticket by Imran Khan's party.

The pictures of Zafar serving tea to people of his area were snapped ahead of the July 25 polls.

However, a viral video of him serving tea was recorded after the polls.

"This is my job and I have been appointed as the MNA from here," he was quoted as saying by the channel.

He said his main focus would be to impart education to all and improve basic institutions.

Khan's party has claimed to have crossed the magical figure of 172 required to secure simple majority in the 342-seat National Assembly.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
