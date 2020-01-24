Pakistan's Compliance With FATF's Action Plan to be Reviewed in Paris Meet: Sources

New Delhi: A detailed report on whether Pakistan has complied with the action plan prescribed by global anti-terror watchdog FATF to contain terrorism will be discussed extensively during the group's plenary meeting in Paris next month, French diplomatic sources said on Friday.
They said France is determined to continue combating money laundering and terror financing, and will objectively evaluate without any concession Pakistan's actions in containing terrorism.
There was indication that Pakistan may be out of the 'Grey List' of FATF following active backing it received from China as well as tactical support extended by some Western countries during a meeting of FATF's Asia/Pacific chapter in Beijing on Wednesday.
The meeting in Beijing analysed Pakistan's situation from a technical point of view, said the sources.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had prescribed a time-bound action plan to Pakistan to effectively contain terror networks operating from its soil.
A report on the actions undertaken by Pakistan for implementing its plan of action will be presented in February during the FATF plenary meeting in Paris, they said.
The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.
In June 2018, the FATF placed Pakistan on its 'Grey List' and was given a plan of action to meet certain targets by October, 2019 or face the risk of being placed on the blacklist along with Iran and North Korea.
In its plenary in October last year, the FATF found that Pakistan complied with only five out of the 27 tasks given to it in controlling funding of terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen.
The deadline, then, was extended to February, 2020. The FATF plenary is now expected to carry out a full review of Pakistan's compliance of the actions recommended by the global body.