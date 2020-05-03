WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pakistan's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 19,000, Death Toll Now at 440

Health workers wearing protective gear move a body of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside an isolation ward at the Ayub Teaching Hospital in Abbottabad, Pakistan. (Reuters)

Health workers wearing protective gear move a body of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside an isolation ward at the Ayub Teaching Hospital in Abbottabad, Pakistan. (Reuters)

The Ministry of National Health Services on Sunday stated 23 Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 12:44 PM IST
Share this:

Islamabad: Pakistan's coronavirus tally crossed 19,000 on Sunday after 989 new patients were diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of National Health Services said 23 patients died in this period, taking the total toll to 440. So far, 4,817 people have recovered from the deadly virus, the ministry said.

Out of the total 19,103 virus patients in the country, Punjab has reported 7,106 cases, Sindh 7,102, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 2,907, Balochistan 1,172, Islamabad 393, Gilgit-Baltistan 356 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 67 cases.

The authorities so far have conducted 203,025 tests, including 8,716 in the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday night said he was not sure when the vaccine against COVID-19 will be available and expressed fears that "we may have to live with the coronavirus for six months or (even) a year".

Khan said the war against the pandemic can be won by wisdom and not by using force to shut down the masses.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,046

    +1,511*  

  • Total Confirmed

    39,980

    +2,204*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,633

    +615*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,301

    +78*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,091,402

    +7,852*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,428,422

    +41,903*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,093,189

    +29,668*  

  • Total DEATHS

    243,831

    +4,383*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres