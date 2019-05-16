English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan's Currency Plunges to All-time Low Days After IMF Bailout Deal
Pakistan is currently facing significant economic challenges, with declining foreign exchange reserves, diminishing growth and increasing trade deficit.
Representational Image (Image: REUTERS)
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan's currency has reached a new all-time low against the dollar after the government last week reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for USD 6 billion dollar bailout.
The Pakistani rupee dropped to 147 rupees to the dollar on Thursday morning. The rupee was traded at 141 to the dollar earlier this week, prompting government officials to meet with currency dealers to discuss how to stabilize the currency.
Last week, Pakistan in a preliminary agreement with the IMF agreed to follow a market-determined exchange rate. Currently, Pakistan's central bank controls the currency exchange rates.
Pakistan is currently facing significant economic challenges, with declining foreign exchange reserves, diminishing growth and increasing trade deficit.
The Pakistani rupee dropped to 147 rupees to the dollar on Thursday morning. The rupee was traded at 141 to the dollar earlier this week, prompting government officials to meet with currency dealers to discuss how to stabilize the currency.
Last week, Pakistan in a preliminary agreement with the IMF agreed to follow a market-determined exchange rate. Currently, Pakistan's central bank controls the currency exchange rates.
Pakistan is currently facing significant economic challenges, with declining foreign exchange reserves, diminishing growth and increasing trade deficit.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results