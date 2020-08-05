Pakistan's Death Toll Due to Coronavirus Crosses 6,000: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported 15 more deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its death toll to 6,014 while the total number of infections in the country stand at 281,136, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of National Health Services said a total of 675 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the country.

"The total number of infected cases reached 281,136 after 675 new cases were detected while the death toll due to the infection has surged to 6,014," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said 254,286 people have fully recovered across the country. However, another 872 were in critical condition.

Sindh province registered a total 122,016 patients, Punjab 93,571, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 34,324, Islamabad 15,122, Balochistan 11,780, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,218 and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir has reported 2,105 patients.

Another 11,915 tests were done in the country during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total tests done so far to 2,043,870.