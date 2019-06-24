Pakistan's Ex-Foreign Minister Abdul Sattar Dies, Says Foreign Office

Islamabad: Pakistan's former foreign minister Abdul Sattar, who accompanied then military dictator Pervez Musharraf as the country's top diplomat during the historic Agra summit, has died at the age of 88.

Sattar, a career diplomat and two-time foreign minister, passed away on Sunday, according to the Foreign Office.

He served as Pakistan's foreign minister under then president and military dictator Musharraf from 1999 to 2002.

He was with Musharraf during the historic Agra summit between the Pakistani leader and then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2001.

Satrar also served as Pakistan's ambassador to India, Austria and Soviet Union. "We are deeply saddened to announce that former Foreign Minister Abdul Sattar has passed away," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Besides serving as foreign minister for two non-consecutive terms in 1993 as caretaker and later from 1999 to 2002, Sattar had also served as Pakistan's foreign secretary from 1986 to 1988.

The FO said that he was an illustrious diplomat and an accomplished author.

Sattar was also a writer and authored a book of foreign policy of Pakistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed grief over the death of Sattar. ​