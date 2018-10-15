Pakistan's FIA Discovers Transactions Worth Rs 460 Crore in Dead Man's Accounts

A whopping Rs 460 crore worth of transactions were made through three bank accounts of a man who died months before these fake accounts were mysteriously opened under his name, a media report said on Monday.Iqbal Aaraiyn, a resident of Karachi who passed away on May 9, 2014, had three bank accounts mysteriously opened under his name after his death, Geo TV reported. Citing its sources, the channel said that a total of Rs 460 crores worth of transactions were conducted through these accounts.The incident is the latest in a series of mysterious deposits in bank accounts of several individuals that have surfaced in recent days across the country, amid an investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency into several individual accounts, which have been used for money laundering by some influential businessmen and politicians.The agency recently found that Rs 300 crore worth of transactions were made to the bank account of an auto rickshaw driver in the city. The driver, identified as Muhammad Rasheed, came to know about the huge transactions in his account when the FIA summoned him for an explanation. He, however, convinced the FIA officials about his innocence.The FIA earlier this month traced an account of a student from Larkana with crores of rupees, a week after it found Rs 200 crore in a food vendor's bank account. A man from Hyderabad in Sindh province found nearly Rs five crore listed on his ATM slip.The FIA is investigating large-scale money laundering cases after the Supreme Court appointed a Joint Investigation Unit (JIT) to probe into the into the money laundering cases.In many cases dormant accounts of poor people have been activated with connivance of some bank officials for huge transactions. The JIT has been probing since September into the money laundering cases revealing several suspicious accounts.