WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pakistan's First Sikh Woman Journalist Among Top 100 Influential Sikhs Under 30

Image for representation. (Photo; Reuters)

Image for representation. (Photo; Reuters)

Manmeet Kaur, 25, has been selected for the award by 'The Sikh Group', a global organisation recognising people of Sikh faith from around the world, the Express Tribune reported.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 12:43 AM IST
Share this:

Pakistan's first Sikh woman journalist has been named among 100 most influential Sikh personalities under 30 years of age in the world by a UK-based global Sikh organisation.

Manmeet Kaur, 25, has been selected for the award by 'The Sikh Group', a global organisation recognising people of Sikh faith from around the world, the Express Tribune reported.

She will receive her award next year at a ceremony in Britain.

A resident of Peshawar, Kaur is also a social activist, who has received awards in Pakistan for highlighting issues faced by minorities and women.

She has expressed happiness that her name was included in the category of influential Sikh personalities around the world.

"Those who work hard will reap the rewards and it is a great honour for my family to visit the UK and represent Pakistan," she was quoted as saying.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading