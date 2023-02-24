Pakistan's First Transgender News Anchor Survives Gun Attack Outside Her Residence in Lahore

Pakistan’s first transgender news anchor survived a gun attack on Thursday outside her residence in Lahore.

Marvia Malik was returning from a pharmacy when two attackers opened fire at her. The news anchor narrowly escaped from the shootout.

According to a report in Dawn, Malik said she had been receiving threatening phone calls and messages from unknown numbers for raising her voice for the transgender community.

News anchor Marvia Malik has just survived a gun attack. This is the direct consequence of the hate speech & incendiary words that the likes of Maria B, Senator Mushtaq or Youth Club use against the trans community. Your words can cost people's lives. Say NO to transphobia pic.twitter.com/PKvDfhaiGg— Muneeb Qadir (@muneebqadirmmq) February 24, 2023

Malik had left Lahore and shifted to Islamabad and Multan for the fear of her life. In 2018, she became the first transgender news anchor.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

Read all the Latest News here