Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Speaks With OIC Top Official Over Kashmir
In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office said it was part of Pakistan's continuing diplomatic outreach to apprise the world about the regional situation.
File photo of Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday spoke with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General Yousef Al-Othaimeen and briefed him about the situation in Kashmir.
In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office said it was part of Pakistan's continuing diplomatic outreach to apprise the world about the regional situation.
"The serious risks to regional peace and security arising from" India's move on Kashmir were also highlighted by the Foreign Minister, it said.
Qureshi shared a set of proposals with the Secretary General and exchanged views on OIC's response on the issue.
The two leaders agreed to remain in touch regarding next steps.
Meanwhile, at a seminar here on Kashmir, Qureshi said Pakistan will go to any extent to defend the Kashmiris rights.
He said the recent UN Security Council's "closed consultations" after fifty years on Kashmir reaffirmed validity of its resolutions on Kashmir.
Qureshi claimed that India's "hegemonic designs" were a threat to regional peace and security and it needs to be taken seriously.
"The Indus Waters Treaty was respected in 1965 and 1971 wars but this is the first time that India did not share water data with Pakistan in this monsoon season," he said.
Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the State into two Union Territories on August 5.
India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of the Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Urvashi Dholakia Pens Special Note for Ex Anuj Sachdeva After Elimination From Nach Baliye 9
- Amitabh Bachchan Shares Hilarious 'Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye' Videos on Twitter
- Nasser Hussain's Reaction to Ben Stokes' Heroics Sums Up Miraculous Headingley Win
- Thanks to Twitter, Jack Leach Gets Free Glasses For Life After Memorable Ashes Test
- Apple Watch Saved This Woman's Life by Detecting Atrial Fibrillation And Possible Stroke