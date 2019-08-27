Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Speaks With OIC Top Official Over Kashmir

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday spoke with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General Yousef Al-Othaimeen and briefed him about the situation in Kashmir.

In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office said it was part of Pakistan's continuing diplomatic outreach to apprise the world about the regional situation.

"The serious risks to regional peace and security arising from" India's move on Kashmir were also highlighted by the Foreign Minister, it said.

Qureshi shared a set of proposals with the Secretary General and exchanged views on OIC's response on the issue.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch regarding next steps.

Meanwhile, at a seminar here on Kashmir, Qureshi said Pakistan will go to any extent to defend the Kashmiris rights.

He said the recent UN Security Council's "closed consultations" after fifty years on Kashmir reaffirmed validity of its resolutions on Kashmir.

Qureshi claimed that India's "hegemonic designs" were a threat to regional peace and security and it needs to be taken seriously.

"The Indus Waters Treaty was respected in 1965 and 1971 wars but this is the first time that India did not share water data with Pakistan in this monsoon season," he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the State into two Union Territories on August 5.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of the Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

