China’s move to block a proposal by the United States and India at the UN Security Council to sanction a top terrorist in the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was expected and shows Pakistan’s intent, top Indian government sources have told CNN-News18.

Terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar is the operations chief of the JeM who handles the organisation’s activities in Kashmir. He is also the younger brother of Masood Azhar, founder of the JeM, and Kandahar hijacker. India and the United States wanted Abdul Rauf Azhar to be subjected to a global travel ban and asset freeze, which required the nod of all 15 members of a Security Council sanctions committee.

“We placed a hold because we need more time to study the case. Placing holds is provided for by the Committee guidelines, and there have been quite a number of similar holds by Committee members on listing requests,” a spokesperson for China’s mission to the United Nations told Reuters.

The US Treasury designated Azhar in 2010, accusing him of urging Pakistanis to engage in terrorist activities and organise suicide attacks in India.

Commenting on China’s move, sources in the Indian government said Beijing’s support for its all-weather ally was expected.

They added that the developments had made it clear that Pakistan’s appeals about the terrorist’s arrest were just an eyewash and it was trying to placate the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which is putting pressure on the country to launch stringent anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing efforts.

India said the FATF should revisit the situation and look at compliance again before giving Pakistan clearance to exit the ‘Grey List’.

Of late, Pakistan is trying its best to comply with all international agencies, given that the country faces economic and political instability.

Pakistan has been on the FATF grey list continuously since June 2018.

The FATF was established in July 1989 by a G-7 Summit in Paris, initially to examine and develop measures to combat money laundering. After the 9/11 attacks, the FATF in October 2001 expanded its mandate to incorporate efforts to combat terrorist financing, and in April 2012, it added efforts to counter the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

