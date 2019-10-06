Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan's Musharraf, Suffering From Rare Disease, Set to Return to Politics After Year-long Gap

General (retd) Musharraf, 76, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, is facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.

PTI

Updated:October 6, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
File image of Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf.

Islamabad: Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf is set to return to the politics by reviving his party after remaining inactive for over an year due to his deteriorating health, according to media reports on Sunday.

General (retd) Musharraf, 76, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, is facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014. A conviction for high treason carries the death penalty or life imprisonment.

Musharraf, the founder of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), took a backseat from political activities last year because of his deteriorating health.

He will address his supporters in Islamabad on Sunday via a video link on the occasion of the party's foundation day, Geo TV and The Express Tribune reported.

The former president is suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, according to his family.

APML General Secretary Mehreen Malik on Friday said the former president had received medical treatment at a hospital in London for 12 days last month.

"Now he is feeling better and back at his residence in Dubai," she added.

Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, has been declared a fugitive in the Benazir Bhutto assassination and the Red Mosque cleric killing case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
