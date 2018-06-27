English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pakistan's NSA Nasser Khan Janjua Resigns
Nasser Janjua, a retired three-star rank general in Pakistan Army, had been serving as the National Security Adviser since October 2015 after he replaced Sartaj Aziz.
File Photo of Nasser Khan Janjua. (Getty Images)
Islamabad: Pakistans National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua resigned from his post on Wednesday.
A statement released by his office stated that his resignation "is to morally coincide and principally support the process of democracy upon completion of the tenure of the previous government", the Express Tribune reported.
Janjua's resignation was accepted by caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.
Nasser Janjua, a retired three-star rank general in Pakistan Army, had been serving as the National Security Adviser since October 2015 after he replaced Sartaj Aziz.
According to Dawn newspaper, Janjua resigned due to differences with the interim government.
He also worked on "Azm-i-Nau", a military preparedness exercise with particular focus on India. In December 2017, the then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had tasked Janjua to present the national security policy.
