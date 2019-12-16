Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Pakistan's Parliament Passes Resolution Condemning India's Citizenship Act

The Citizenship Act seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India till December 31, 2014 to escape religious persecution.

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 11:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pakistan's Parliament Passes Resolution Condemning India's Citizenship Act
File photo of the Pakistan Parliament.

Islamabad: Pakistan's Parliament on Monday unanimously passed a resolution terming India's Citizenship Amendment Act against the bilateral agreements and asked New Delhi to revoke the discriminatory clauses in it.

The Citizenship Act seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India till December 31, 2014 to escape religious persecution.

The resolution — moved in the National Assembly by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood — said the Citizenship Act was "against international norms of equality and non-discrimination and International Human Rights Law".

"This amendment is also against bilateral agreements and understandings between Indian and Pakistan particularly those on security and rights of minorities in the respective countries," it further said.

The resolution said that the Act was an interference in the affairs of neighbouring countries.

It said that Act "ostensibly tried to give the impression that (it) would provide protection to minorities from neighbouring countries while ignoring the fact that the rights of minorities in India continued to be violated."

It called India to revoke the discriminatory clauses in the Citizenship Act and immediately halt the use of force against the religious minorities. The resolution also reaffirmed solidarity with the people of Kashmir and demanded India to lift the curfew and information blackout from the Valley.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram