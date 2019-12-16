Pakistan's Parliament Passes Resolution Condemning India's Citizenship Act
The Citizenship Act seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India till December 31, 2014 to escape religious persecution.
File photo of the Pakistan Parliament.
Islamabad: Pakistan's Parliament on Monday unanimously passed a resolution terming India's Citizenship Amendment Act against the bilateral agreements and asked New Delhi to revoke the discriminatory clauses in it.
The Citizenship Act seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India till December 31, 2014 to escape religious persecution.
The resolution — moved in the National Assembly by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood — said the Citizenship Act was "against international norms of equality and non-discrimination and International Human Rights Law".
"This amendment is also against bilateral agreements and understandings between Indian and Pakistan particularly those on security and rights of minorities in the respective countries," it further said.
The resolution said that the Act was an interference in the affairs of neighbouring countries.
It said that Act "ostensibly tried to give the impression that (it) would provide protection to minorities from neighbouring countries while ignoring the fact that the rights of minorities in India continued to be violated."
It called India to revoke the discriminatory clauses in the Citizenship Act and immediately halt the use of force against the religious minorities. The resolution also reaffirmed solidarity with the people of Kashmir and demanded India to lift the curfew and information blackout from the Valley.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Shines and Sparkles in Green Lehenga Choli, Posts Funny Shayari with Picture
- The Tale of Two Hashtags #ISupportDelhiPolice and #HindusAgainstCAA And Why it's Trending
- WWE And TikTok Have Tied Up, You Will Now Get Official Wrestler Entrance Themes
- Samsung Clarifies They Have Not Sold 1 Million Galaxy Fold Smartphones, Yet
- Premier League: Chinese TV Pulls Arsenal Match after Mesut Ozil's Uighur Comments