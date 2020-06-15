Pakistan's Punjab Govt Makes Reading Quran Compulsory in Universities

University graduates in Pakistan's Punjab province will not get the degree without completing a compulsory reading of the Quran with its translation, according to a notification issued by the government.

Punjab province Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar issued the notification on Sunday making it mandatory for all the students in the universities (except non-Muslims) to learn the Quran with Urdu translation.

"University graduates will not be awarded degree if they do not study the Quran with translation," the notification says.

"Lecturers in all the universities -- public and private -- of Punjab will teach Quran with translation to all students. The holy book will be taught separately from the subject of Islamic studies which is already being taught in all the universities," it added.

Governor Sarwar, who is also the chancellor of universities in Punjab, said the government has made mandatory for all the university students to read Quran with translation, failing for which will deprive them of their degree.

"The historical decision to teach the Quran with Urdu translation has been implemented. This will be a compulsory subject in universities of Punjab without which a degree won't be awarded," he said.

Sarwar said there is a plan to bring amendments to the Constitution for making teaching of Quran translation compulsory for all students.

In April, he had formed a seven-member committee of vice-chancellors to submit recommendations on how to make the teaching of the Quran with translation compulsory in all provincial universities.

Minorities in the Muslim-majority Pakistan make up less than five per cent of the country''s total population.