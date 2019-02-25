Pakistan's Senate Passes Resolution Condemning 'Threats' by India

Pakistan's Senate or upper house of the parliament on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning "threats" by India in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.The move comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.The resolution — moved by Raja Zafar-ul-Haq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz — appreciated the Imran Khan-led government's stance of offering assistance to India in investigations of the attack and to take action on actionable intelligence or evidence, Radio Pakistan reported.The resolution reiterated that no one should underestimate Pakistan's ability and commitment to defend its borders against any external aggression.