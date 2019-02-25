English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan's Senate Passes Resolution Condemning 'Threats' by India
The resolution reiterated that no one should underestimate Pakistan's ability and commitment to defend its borders against any external aggression.
File image of Imran Khan. (Photo: Reuters)
Islamabad: Pakistan's Senate or upper house of the parliament on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning "threats" by India in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.
The resolution — moved by Raja Zafar-ul-Haq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz — appreciated the Imran Khan-led government's stance of offering assistance to India in investigations of the attack and to take action on actionable intelligence or evidence, Radio Pakistan reported.
