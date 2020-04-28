Pakistan's Sindh Province Governor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Pakistan's southern Sindh province Governor Imran Ismail, a very close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

A stalwart of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Ismail said he was prepared to fight it out.

"I have just been tested COVID-19 positive...I believe this is nothing against what we are prepared for. May Allah give us strength to fight this pandemic inshallah," he said in a tweet late Monday night.

Prime Minister Khan and several top leaders of his party expressed good wishes for the governor.

Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry said that it was disturbing news for him. "For me Governor sindh @ImranIsmailPTI is not only a friend but a mentor and a brother very very perturbed on news about his CoronaVirus positive test, may Allah be kind on all of us...," he tweeted.

Governor Ismail again took to twitter to thank everyone.

"I am thankful to all the cabinet members, friends & family who showed their concern regarding my health...I am in good health & spirit," he said.

Ismail is the highest official to test positive so far. Earlier, Sindh minister for education, Saeed Ghani, tested positive but recovered.

Governor Ismail is currently in self-isolation.

Before he was tested COVID-9 positive, the governor spent 10 very busy days where he met a host of people and attended important meetings.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has crossed the 14,000-mark and claimed the lives of over 300 people.