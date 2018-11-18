English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan's Tablighi Jamaat Chief Abdul Wahab Dies at 95
The Tablighi Jamaat is one of the largest organisations of Sunni Muslims in the Indian subcontinent with its headquarters, referred to as the Markaz, in New Delhi.
Image for representation. (Photo; Reuters)
Lahore: Pakistan's Tablighi Jamaat chief Haji Muhammad Abdul Wahab died here Sunday morning after prolonged illness. He was 95.
He was being treated for dengue fever at a private hospital in Lahore.
Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri have expressed grief over the demise of the nonagenarian cleric, Radio Pakistan reported.
Wahab was born in January 1923 in Delhi and migrated to Pakistan after the partition.
According to Tableeghi Markaz in Raiwind, timing of his funeral prayers will be announced later.
The Tablighi Jamaat is one of the largest organisations of Sunni Muslims in the Indian subcontinent with its headquarters, referred to as the Markaz, in New Delhi.
The organisation was founded by Indian Islamic scholar Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Kandhalvi in 1920.
