English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pakistan's Top Court, Election Panel Deal Fresh Blows to Nawaz Sharif's Party
The ban on Aziz came just a day after an Election Commission tribunal barred the outgoing prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who took over after Sharif was ousted, from standing for election in his home constituency, though he is contesting another seat in Islamabad.
A supporter of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) holds a picture of Nawaz Sharif outside the accountability court where he appeared to face corruption charges filed against him, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)
Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court dealt a fresh blow on Thursday to the party of Nawaz Sharif, the prime minister it removed last year, by barring former privatisation minister Daniyal Aziz from contesting a general election on July 25.
The ban on Aziz came just a day after an Election Commission tribunal barred the outgoing prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who took over after Sharif was ousted, from standing for election in his home constituency, though he is contesting another seat in Islamabad.
Sharif and his party have termed the cases and other several measures as a pre-election attempt to tip the scales in favour of opposition politician Imran Khan.
Speaking to Reuters, Aziz gave a broad hint on Thursday that establishment forces - a shorthand for vested interests led by the country's powerful military - were behind his disqualification.
"Pakistan's history in terms of using state institutions to manage political processes are well known ... and the hope and prayer was that we had moved beyond that and the facts are before you," Aziz told Reuters.
The Supreme Court had held Aziz in contempt of court for describing its removal of Sharif as politically motivated. Aziz has denied the charges, saying that he was misquoted.
In the case of Abbasi, an Election Commission tribunal ruled that he had failed to declare an accurate value of his assets in his nomination papers.
Abbasi denied the charges and termed the decision illegal, saying he would appeal against the ban.
"It is an election for the parliament. They have made it a joke," he told television news channels.
Abbasi's disqualification applies only to his Murree constituency and not the Islamabad seat that he is also contesting.
Under Pakistan's election rules, candidates can contest several constituencies.
The rulings follow the arrest by an anti-corruption body of Qamarul Islam, another member of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), after he was named to contest a seat.
Since his removal, Sharif has argued that the Pakistani military establishment, aided by top members of the judiciary, had orchestrated the lifetime ban on him returning to politics.
Sharif is separately facing criminal charges in an anti-corruption court that could see him jailed in the coming weeks. The anti-graft body has also approved a fresh inquiry into both Abbasi and Sharif over a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal project.
Also Watch
The ban on Aziz came just a day after an Election Commission tribunal barred the outgoing prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who took over after Sharif was ousted, from standing for election in his home constituency, though he is contesting another seat in Islamabad.
Sharif and his party have termed the cases and other several measures as a pre-election attempt to tip the scales in favour of opposition politician Imran Khan.
Speaking to Reuters, Aziz gave a broad hint on Thursday that establishment forces - a shorthand for vested interests led by the country's powerful military - were behind his disqualification.
"Pakistan's history in terms of using state institutions to manage political processes are well known ... and the hope and prayer was that we had moved beyond that and the facts are before you," Aziz told Reuters.
The Supreme Court had held Aziz in contempt of court for describing its removal of Sharif as politically motivated. Aziz has denied the charges, saying that he was misquoted.
In the case of Abbasi, an Election Commission tribunal ruled that he had failed to declare an accurate value of his assets in his nomination papers.
Abbasi denied the charges and termed the decision illegal, saying he would appeal against the ban.
"It is an election for the parliament. They have made it a joke," he told television news channels.
Abbasi's disqualification applies only to his Murree constituency and not the Islamabad seat that he is also contesting.
Under Pakistan's election rules, candidates can contest several constituencies.
The rulings follow the arrest by an anti-corruption body of Qamarul Islam, another member of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), after he was named to contest a seat.
Since his removal, Sharif has argued that the Pakistani military establishment, aided by top members of the judiciary, had orchestrated the lifetime ban on him returning to politics.
Sharif is separately facing criminal charges in an anti-corruption court that could see him jailed in the coming weeks. The anti-graft body has also approved a fresh inquiry into both Abbasi and Sharif over a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal project.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Who is this Man Sitting With an Indian Flag While Denmark and France Played a World Cup Game?
- Instagram's New Slimmed Down Version, 'Instagram Lite' Launched
- Premachandran: India Reaping the Rewards of Resetting T20 Template Under Kohli
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio's First Look Will Leave You Excited for Tarantino's Masterpiece
- Virat Kohli Keen to Experiment With Batting Order, Wilson Stays Positive