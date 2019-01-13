English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan’s Top Court Stays Execution of Mentally Ill Policeman Accused of Killing Fellow Officer
Pak Chief Justice Saqib Nisar suspended the execution of Khizar Hayat late on Saturday night, following appeals from his mother and human rights advocates.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan's Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has suspended the execution of a mentally ill former policeman, who was scheduled to be hanged on Monday, media reports said.
Chief Justice Nisar suspended the execution of Khizar Hayat late on Saturday night, following appeals from the prisoner's mother and human rights advocates calling for the suspension of his capital punishment.
The suspension came a day after a district and sessions judge scheduled Hayat's execution on January 15 at the Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail, the Express Tribune reported.
Hayat was sentenced to death in 2003 over the shooting of a fellow officer. He has spent nearly 15 years on death row. Hayat was first diagnosed as a schizophrenic in 2008 by jail medical authorities, Dawn reported.
Justice Nisar has also fixed the case for hearing on January 14, following calls from the rights organisations to review Hayat's case in the court. "Taking notice of the issue, the chief justice suspended the sentence of the prisoner till further orders and fixed the matter for hearing on Jan 14," the paper said, quoting a statement from the Supreme Court.
In 2010, the jail medical officer recommended that Hayat needed specialised treatment and should be shifted to the psychiatric facility. However, this was never done, the report said.
In a letter, Hayat's mother requested the chief justice to visit the Kot Lakhpat jail ward for mentally ill prisoners and investigate what medicines were being given to her son.
She urged that Hayat's medical records be investigated to determine why his treatment was not being done properly and why his condition was worsening day by day.
Meanwhile, a two-member bench comprising Justice Mansoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will hear an appeal for the suspension of death sentence of Hayat, the report said.
Chief Justice Nisar suspended the execution of Khizar Hayat late on Saturday night, following appeals from the prisoner's mother and human rights advocates calling for the suspension of his capital punishment.
The suspension came a day after a district and sessions judge scheduled Hayat's execution on January 15 at the Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail, the Express Tribune reported.
Hayat was sentenced to death in 2003 over the shooting of a fellow officer. He has spent nearly 15 years on death row. Hayat was first diagnosed as a schizophrenic in 2008 by jail medical authorities, Dawn reported.
Justice Nisar has also fixed the case for hearing on January 14, following calls from the rights organisations to review Hayat's case in the court. "Taking notice of the issue, the chief justice suspended the sentence of the prisoner till further orders and fixed the matter for hearing on Jan 14," the paper said, quoting a statement from the Supreme Court.
In 2010, the jail medical officer recommended that Hayat needed specialised treatment and should be shifted to the psychiatric facility. However, this was never done, the report said.
In a letter, Hayat's mother requested the chief justice to visit the Kot Lakhpat jail ward for mentally ill prisoners and investigate what medicines were being given to her son.
She urged that Hayat's medical records be investigated to determine why his treatment was not being done properly and why his condition was worsening day by day.
Meanwhile, a two-member bench comprising Justice Mansoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will hear an appeal for the suspension of death sentence of Hayat, the report said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajkumar Hirani Accused of Sexual Assault by Sanju’s Crew Member; Filmmaker Denies Allegations
- Atul Kasbekar on Casting Emraan Hashmi in Cheat India: Takes a While to Appreciate His Underplay
- Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Review: This Rivals Fitbit's Fitness Bands, And Costs Significantly Lesser
- Oh Dam! 12,000-Year-Old Turkish Town to Be Submerged to Fight Global Warming
- Mohamed Salah Penalty Keeps Liverpool's Premier League Dreams Alive
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results