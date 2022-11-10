Twist in the Tale: Pakistan’s Top Political Brass Wants Bajwa to Continue as Army Chief But…

As Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa retires on November 29, discussions are being held over the selection of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

Sources privy to the development told CNN-News18 that Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan president Maulana Fazlur-Rehman and the top Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership are in favour of offering another extension to General Bajwa as they believe he would be able to contain the political situation in the country.

Another speculation doing the rounds is that General Asim Munir could be promoted to a four-star general and appointed the new Army Chief before November 26, according to sources within the PMLN.

According to sources, Shehbaz’s brother, Nawaz Sharif, has rejected the call for early elections in Pakistan as had been vociferously demanded by former PM Imran Khan and supporters of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Islam (PTI). The date for the General Election in Pakistan will also be decided in the ‘London Plan’, sources told CNN-News18.

The PMLN chief has also rejected the proposal to form the interim government until the general elections. Sources said Nawaz has asked for completion of the full term of the government until August 2023.

It is learnt that Nawaz does not approve of early general elections in February-March as it is common understanding that Imran Khan’s popularity may garner him more support from the public, which would pare down PMLN’s chances completely. Thus, Nawaz calculations are based on protecting the ruling party, even if it is at the cost of derailing the system.

Shehbaz also briefed Nawaz about the political situation in the country, and the recent assassination attempt on Imran Khan. PMLN’s top leadership is expected to meet again today to further discuss and decide on the new COAS’ selection, according to sources.

What Exactly is the ‘London Plan’?

Hectic discussions are taking place over the political situation in Pakistan, thus, a few crucial points have emerged from the ‘London Plan’. First, the proposal of national or interim government for next 12-18 months; second, the reconciliation agreement between Imran Khan and the federal government (PDM’sallied parties) through a third party intervention; third, the PMLN leadership wants to finalise the decision on the Army Chief’s appointment or extension; fourth, how to deal with Imran Khan and his long march for the next General Elections; and lastly, how to keep political system intact.

Meanwhile, in the 253rd Corps Commanders meeting, which was held on November 8, the top military leaders decided to adopt ‘wait & watch’ policy. The top brass reiterated that the Army will not intervene in the political situation at the moment and will remain apolitical during Imran Khan’s Long March and the ongoing protests. The Army will take action if necessary, sources said.

It is learnt that General Bajwa is expected to meet PM Shehbaz after he returns home from London.

