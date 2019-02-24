English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan's Volte-face on Taking Control of Jaish-e-Mohammed HQ, Calls it 'Seminary'
Rejecting his earlier announcement that the complex was the JeM headquarters, Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said India was indulging in propaganda on the issue.
File photo of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar.
Lahore: In a U-turn, the Pakistan government has dismissed its own claim of taking over the control of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur and denied that the complex has any link with the terror outfit that claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.
In a video message on social media, Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the Punjab government took administrative control of Madrassatul Sabir and Jamia-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur in line with the decisions taken during the National Security Council meeting held on Thursday and as part of the National Action Plan.
Rejecting his earlier announcement that the complex was the JeM headquarters, Chaudhry said, "This is the madrasa (seminary) and India is doing propaganda that it is the JeM headquarters."
On Friday, the minister had said the Punjab government has "taken over the control of the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur", about 400km from Lahore.
"The government of Punjab has taken over control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, allegedly the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed, and appointed an administrator to manage its affairs," he said.
This was the first time in years that the campus, about 430km from Lahore, had been acknowledged by Pakistan to be the headquarters of the terror outfit JeM led by Masood Azhar.
A statement issued by the Interior Ministry on Friday also said the crackdown on Jaish "has been taken in line with the decision of the National Security Committee meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan".
The Islamic seminaries in the campus has a faculty of 70 teachers and currently 600 students were studying in it, the statement said, adding that Punjab police is providing security and protection to the campus.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani government on Saturday took a group of local journalists to the campus in Bahawalpur and claimed that it is a "routine seminary having no link with JeM".
Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Shahzaib Saeed accompanied a group of journalists to the campus showing "business as usual" there.
The commissioner denied association of the seminary and the mosque with Masood Azhar.
"Some 600 students are studying here and none of them is associated with any banned organisation or involved in any terror activity," he said.
A local journalist, who visited the seminary and spoke to some students and teachers there, said, "When asked about the JeM and Masood Azhar, they showed complete ignorance about them. Perhaps they were briefed before our visit."
