Pak's Chinese-Built Warship Anchored in Sri Lanka After Bangladesh Denies Permission

Pakistan’s Chinese-built frigate warship PNS Taimur has been allowed by Sri Lanka to make a port call in Colombo on its way to join the Pakistan Navy in Karachi on August 15.

The warship was initially set to anchor at Chattogram port in Bangladesh from August 7 to 10, however, the Bangladesh government, one of India’s close allies, denied it permission since the month of August is a mourning period for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina whose father Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman was assassinated by Pakistan-instigated and Jamait-e-Islami inspired radical Islamist forces on August 15, 1975.

The ship is currently anchored at Colombo port and will leave for Karachi on 12th August and is expected to reach by August 15, as per officials. PNS Taimur was built at China’s Dong port in Shanghai and reportedly took part in exercises in Malaysia and Cambodia during its journey.

The warship was commissioned by the Pakistan Navy at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard, China, the Pakistan Navy had said on June 23. It is the second of four Type 054 A/P Frigates being constructed for Pakistan. The first of these, PNS TUGHRIL, joined the fleet in January this year. Two others are under construction in China.

PNS Taimur is equipped with high-tech weapons and sensors, latest combat management and electronic warfare system that makes it a technologically advanced and highly capable sea asset, as per a report by Sri Lanka daily Ceylon Today.

The permission to dock the Chinese-made warship came days after Sri Lanka urged China to defer the visit of a Chinese research ship at Hambantota port after India had expressed security concerns, which China termed as “senseless”.

(With PTI Inputs)

