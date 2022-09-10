Pak's Ex-PM Imran Khan Escapes Plane Crash, Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing Minutes After Tech Snag

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan escaped a plane crash on Saturday after the aircraft he was travelling on made an emergency landing shortly after it was airborne due to a technical malfunction, sources said.

The pilot landed the plane after contacting the control tower for an emergency landing. The PTI chairman was travelling from Chaklala to Gujranwala for a rally, according to reports.

Later, Khan travelled to Gujranwala by road for his rally, according to a report by The Pakistan Daily.

The former prime minister in a power-packed rally in Gujranwala addressed his party’s Insaf Student Federation (ISF) and the youth and claimed Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah had freed the nation from the slavery of the Britishers but the nation was now plagued with a different type of slavery, according to Dawn news.

He also reiterated his earlier claim of being removed from the prime minister’s office due to a conspiracy by foreign powers and local players.

Imran Khan is facing contempt of court charges for making controversial remarks against a female judge after a Pakistan Court on Thursday called his response “unsatisfactory”. The 69-year-old had threatened to file cases against top police officials, election commission and political opponents over the treatment meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested on charges of sedition.

The PTI chairman had attacked Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the police, and said she should “prepare herself as action would be taken against her,” reported PTI news agency. Hours after the speech, Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions at his rally.

