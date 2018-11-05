Pak's State-run TV Apologises for Writing 'Begging' During PM Khan's Live Speech in China

Pakistan's state-run news channel has apologised after it ran "Begging" dateline instead of "Beijing" on screen during the live broadcast of Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the Central Party School of the ruling Communist Party of China.Khan, who is on an official trip to China to secure an economic package for his cash-strapped country, was addressing a ceremony on Sunday at the Central Party School in Beijing which was shown live by the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV).During Khan's speech, PTV had written "Begging" instead of "Beijing" in the top left corner of the screen.The word remained on screen for 20 seconds and was then changed."Today, during a live address of the Prime Minister during his ongoing visit to China, a typographical error took place, which remained on screen for 20 seconds & later removed. This incident is regrettable. Strict action has been initiated under rules against concerned officials," the official twitter handle of PTV News tweeted.According to the local media, the gaffe has become particularly ironic since Khan is in China to secure a package from Beijing to try and stall the impending economic crisis Pakistan is facing.Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has ordered an inquiry into the widely criticised dateline slug displayed by the PTV, The News reported.The PTV's gaffe came under criticism on social media with screenshots shared with #begging becoming a top trend on Twitter in Pakistan.During his visit, Prime Minister Khan held talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang mainly focussing on seeking China's loans to tide over serious financial crisis faced by Pakistan.China while stating that it would extend necessary support to Pakistan reportedly committed USD six billion funding but did not so far officially confirmed it.