Palestinian Dies Week After West Bank Clash with Israel Army

A Palestinian hit by Israeli army gunfire last week during clashes in the occupied West Bank died on his wounds on Wednesday, Palestinian sources said.

They said Dia al-Sabarini, 25, was seriously wounded in the northern town of Jenin and transferred to hospital on August 3.

Five other Palestinians were wounded in the same clashes after troops had entered Jenin, according to Palestinian medics.

Israeli police said security forces had opened fire after coming under attack with explosive devices and Molotov cocktails during an operation in Jenin.

The West Bank is the scene of frequent protests against Israeli occupation and Jewish settlement expansion that often degenerate into clashes.

