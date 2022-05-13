Palestinian Gunman Shown In Israel Army's Video May Not Have Killed Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

An fact check carried out by Israeli news agency Haaretz said that Israel’s claims that Palestinian gunmen killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Shireen was shot dead by an unknown person earlier this week and her death is being mourned by thousands of Palestinians.

PM Bennett on the sad death of veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh: "According to the information we have gathered, it appears likely that armed Palestinians — who were firing indiscriminately at the time — were responsible for the unfortunate death of the journalist pic.twitter.com/p1mdwG2V8t— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 11, 2022

The al-Jazeera journalist was shot dead while she was covering a raid carried out by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in the city of Jenin, whose refugees camps, according to the IDF were sheltering Palestinian Islamist militants who were committing crimes against Israelis.

Haaretz journalists reached the spot and made their ‘own video tracing backwards’ where Shireen was killed and also used the video shared by the Israeli foreign ministry to study the claims made the both Israelis and Palestinians, both of whom accuse each other for the murder of the journalist.

The report by Haaretz said that upon reaching the site where Shireen was shot it found that she was hundreds of meters away from the Palestinian gunman at the time.

They also found that there were several buildings that blocked a direct line of sight between the unknown assailant and the reporter.

Haaretz, however, said that it cannot rule out if the possibility that gunfire from other Palestinian militants may have caused Abu Akleh’s death.

The news agency also said that Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem made their ‘own video tracing backwards’ like Haaretz and arrived at the conclusion that the gunman in the video shared by the Israeli foreign ministry was the one who shot Shireen.

The video garnered attention because amid the chaos a person, allegedly a Palestinian Islamist terrorist, was heard in saying, “They’ve hit one. They’ve hit a soldier. He’s lying on the ground,” the man could be heard saying in Arabic.

The report also pointed out that the Israeli army ‘did not explicitly claim’ the gunfire in the video caused her death but the claim was made response to the Palestinian allegations and has been widely shared by Israeli government ministries and the army’s PR wing.

Palestine has turned down the proposal from the Israeli side to conduct a joint investigation. Israel asked Palestinian authorities to share with them the bullet which was found post-autopsy from Shireen’s body but Palestinian authorities declined the request.

