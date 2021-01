Palestinian Health Ministry Approves Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - Russian Wealth Fund

Palestine’s health ministry has registered the main Russian vaccine against COVID-19 , known as Sputnik V, for domestic use, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.

The first shipment of the shot is expected to arrive next month, with all deliveries expected in the first quarter of this year, said the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad. It did not disclose how many doses will be shipped to Palestine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor