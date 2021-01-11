News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Palestinian Health Ministry Approves Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - Russian Wealth Fund
1-MIN READ

Palestinian Health Ministry Approves Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - Russian Wealth Fund

Palestinian Health Ministry Approves Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - Russian Wealth Fund

Palestine's health ministry has registered the main Russian vaccine against COVID19, known as Sputnik V, for domestic use, Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.

Palestine’s health ministry has registered the main Russian vaccine against COVID-19, known as Sputnik V, for domestic use, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.

The first shipment of the shot is expected to arrive next month, with all deliveries expected in the first quarter of this year, said the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad. It did not disclose how many doses will be shipped to Palestine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...