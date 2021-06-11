Palestinian Teen Shot Dead in Clashes with Israel Army, 6 Others Wounded: Medics

A Palestinian teenager died Friday after the Israeli army shot him during clashes in the West Bank, Palestinian medics and the health ministry said.

“Mohammad Said Hamayel, 15, died in clashes" with Israeli forces near Beita, south of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

The Palestinian health ministry said six others had been wounded by live gunfire.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

According to Wafa, the Palestinian news agency, the violence took place during “a public protest against Israel’s construction of a colonial settlement outpost near the village", to which the army responded with live fire and teargas.

The teenager’s death comes a day after three Palestinians were killed by Israeli special forces on a mission to arrest suspected “terrorists" in the occupied West Bank.

Violence in the West Bank increased in early May, with at least 30 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces and in alleged attacks.

That came amid a flare-up in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem that led to 11 days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

West Bank villages often hold Friday demonstrations against land confiscation, house demolitions and Israeli settlements deemed illegal under international law.

The events are often punctuated by clashes with the Israeli army.

Some 475,000 Israeli settlers live in the occupied West Bank, home to more than 2.8 million Palestinians.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here