GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Palestinian Teen Who Struck Israeli Soldier Released from Jail

She faced 12 charges, including aggravated assault, and in March plead guilty to a reduced charge sheet that included assault. She was sentenced to eight months in jail.

Reuters

Updated:July 29, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Palestinian Teen Who Struck Israeli Soldier Released from Jail
FILE PHOTO: Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi enters a military courtroom at Ofer Prison, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/Files
Loading...
Even Yehuda: Israel released from prison on Sunday Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi who was jailed late last year after she was filmed kicking and slapping an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank.

Tamimi, 17, became a heroine to Palestinians after the December 15 incident outside her home in the village of Nabi Saleh was streamed live on Facebook by her mother and went viral. She was 16 at the time.

She faced 12 charges, including aggravated assault, and in March plead guilty to a reduced charge sheet that included assault. She was sentenced to eight months in jail.

An Israel Prison Service spokesman said Tamimi had left the Sharon prison and was enroute to the West Bank, where her family are veterans of protests against an Israeli settlement near their home.

Palestinians want the West Bank for a future state, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Most countries consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be illegal, something Israel disputes.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...