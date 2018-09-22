English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Palestinians Say One Killed, Dozens Wounded as Israeli Troops Fire on Gaza Protest
The Israeli army said soldiers had come under attack by Palestinians who hurled grenades, explosive devices, burning tyres and rocks at them and the border fence.
Palestinians run from tear gas during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza. (Image: Reuters)
One Palestinian was killed and dozens other wounded when Israeli forces opened fire during a weekly demonstration near the Israel-Gaza border on Friday, Gaza's Health Ministry said.
The Israeli army said soldiers had come under attack by Palestinians who hurled grenades, explosive devices, burning tyres and rocks at them and the border fence.
The soldiers, the military said, responded with "riot dispersal means" and fired "in accordance with standard operating procedures".
It said an Israeli aircraft also carried out strikes in Gaza. A position belonging to the Hamas Islamist group that runs the Gaza Strip was hit, according to witnesses.
Gaza's Health Ministry spokesman said one Palestinian was killed and 54 others were wounded by live fire.
One Israeli soldier was lightly wounded, the army said.
Since Gazans began holding weekly border protests on March 30, the Israeli army has killed 183 Palestinians and wounded thousands. A Gaza sniper has killed an Israeli soldier.
Israel says Hamas deliberately provokes violence at the protests, a charge Hamas denies.
