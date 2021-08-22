Panjshir: Nestled In the Peaks of Hindu Kush, the Valley of Five Lions Is Still Out of Taliban's Reach

The Panjshir valley is one of the the last remaining hotbeds of resistance in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over total control. Afghanistan’s former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, accompanied by Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, have both taken refuge in the area and called for an uprising against the Taliban.

The Panjshir valley plays a crucial role in this uprising against the Taliban, who now wreck havoc against citizens, despite their assurances of being ‘moderate’ in their rule, hence. A Twitter account dedicated to documenting resistance effort in Panjshir valley said on Sunday that the Taliban, with weapons and vehicles, were heading towards the area to capture and attack. It also said the anti-Taliban forces in the area would fight against the move. However, the account later claimed the contigent of Taliban were instead heading towards Baghlan province.

Here’s everything you need to know about Panjshir:

Where is Panjshir Located?

Panjshir, or the “Five Lions", is one of the thirty-four provinces of Afghanistan, located in the northeastern region of the nation containing the Panjshir Valley, which is nestled in the peaks of Hindu Kush in north of Kabul. The province is divided into seven districts and comprises 512 settlements. As of 2021, the population of Panjshir province was roughly 173,000. Bazarak serves as the provincial capital. It is now controlled by the Second Resistance, and the only province yet to be captured by the Taliban since the 2021 Taliban onslaught.

Panjshir became a separate province from adjacent Parwan Province in 2004. It is surrounded by Baghlan and Takhar in the north, Badakhshan and Nuristan in the east, Laghman and Kapisa in the south, and Parwan in the west.

Legend Behind ‘Five Lions’ Name

The name is derived from a tale that five brothers managed to hold back the floodwaters in the 10th century. They allegedly built a dam for Sultan Mahmud of Ghazni.

History

In the early 16th century to the mid-18th century, the territory was ruled by Khanate of Bukhara. In 1750, Ahmad Shah Durrani seized the Parwan region, including Panjshir, and Murad Beg of Bukhara recognised it as part of the Durrani Empire by a treaty of friendship, according to reports. It was the Barakzai dynasty that succeeded the Durranis in power. During the 19th century, British expeditions, such as the Anglo-Afghan wars, had no effect on the province.

After assuming control in Afghanistan in 1973, Mohammed Daoud Khan immediately began claiming huge areas of Pashtun-dominated land in Pakistan, causing tremendous concern for the Pakistani leadership. After the rebellion in Panjshir in 1975, Ahmad Shah Massoud and his associates fled to Peshawar, Pakistan, where they were aided by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Pakistan’s Prime Minister. When she ordered Daoud to expand Afghan Armed Forces into the countryside, Bhutto is claimed to have laid the stage for Afghanistan’s April 1978 Saur Revolution in Kabul.

During the Soviet-Afghan War, Ahmad Shah Massoud and his men repeatedly attacked Panjshir. After a regional rebellion, the Panjshir region was under rebel control from August 17, 1979, reports say. During the 1980s Soviet–Afghan War against the PDPA government and the Soviet Union, mujahedeen commanders were aided by the region’s hilly terrain.

It became a part of Afghanistan’s Islamic State in 1992, after the former Democratic Republic collapsed. Panjshir and the nearby Badakhshan province acted as a staging area for the Northern Alliance against the Taliban in the late 1990s and the early 2000s, respectively. On September 9, 2001, two al-Qaeda operatives killed Defense Minister Massoud. A couple of days later, the September 11, 2001 attacks took place in the United States, which sparked a significant conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union in Afghanistan.

Panjshir District of Parwan Province, which includes the Panjshir Valley, became a province under the Karzai administration in April 2004. This province was the site of a number of bases for the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF). International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and a US-led Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) both built bases in Panjshir during this time period.

An anti-Taliban militia loyal to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan fled Kabul when the Taliban took control. They formed the Panjshir Resistance and fought against the nascent Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. The former flag of the Northern Alliance was flown by the new resistance troops. There is still hope for Panjshir opposition to push the Taliban back and take control of the province, although some experts doubt it.

The Saleh Connect

Amrullah Saleh, who was born in Panjshir in 1972 to a Tajik family, was orphaned at a young age. He was raised in the heart of where the resistance began under the leader of the resistance, Ahmad Shah Massoud, and joined the movement at a young age.

Saleh’s sister was tortured to death by Taliban fighters in 1996, according to reports. “What happened in 1996 changed my perception of the Taliban permanently," Saleh wrote in an editorial for Time magazine. He fought alongside his leader and as part of the Northern Alliance to take down the Taliban.

In 1997, Saleh was appointed by Massoud to lead the United Front’s international liaison office at the Embassy of Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, where he served as a coordinator for non-governmental (humanitarian) organisations and as a liaison partner for foreign intelligence agencies, reports said.

