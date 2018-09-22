English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parents Face Tougher Rules to Get Immigrant Children Back
The Trump administration has imposed more stringent rules and vetting for family members to get these children back as part of an across-the-board hardening of immigration policy.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Miami: The drama of parents being separated from their children at the border dominated the headlines this summer. But thousands of immigrant families are experiencing a similar frustration with new hurdles to take custody of sons, daughters and relatives who crossed the border on their own.
As a result, family members are struggling to comply with the new requirement, keeping children in detention longer and helping the number of migrant kids in government custody soar to the highest levels ever.
Federal officials insist the policies are about ensuring the safety of children.
Federal officials insist the policies are about ensuring the safety of children.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
