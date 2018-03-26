English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parents Poured Hot Oil on Daughter for Refusing Arranged Marriage
Bexar (Bayr) County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the mother and father were arrested on Friday on family violence charges for allegedly choking the teen, beating her and pouring hot cooking oil on her. The parents allegedly were to receive $20,000 for the arranged wedding.
(Image: Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
San Antonio: Investigators say the Iraqi parents of a 16-year-old girl who allegedly ran away from her South Texas home to avoid an arranged marriage have been charged with attacking her for refusing to wed an older man.
Bexar (Bayr) County Sheriff Javier Salazar on Friday announced that the juvenile, who was last seen on January 30, has been found and placed with Child Protective Services — along with five younger siblings.
Salazar says the mother and father were arrested on Friday on family violence charges for allegedly choking the teen, beating her and pouring hot cooking oil on her. The parents allegedly were to receive $20,000 for the arranged wedding.
The San Antonio Express-News reports officials say the family is from Iraq and has been in the U.S. for two years.
