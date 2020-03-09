English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Chief of Groupe ADP Which Runs Paris Airports Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Tourists from an Air China flight from Beijing wear protective masks as they arrive at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France, January 26, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

Augustin de Romanet tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the company said, adding that his "state of health is not a cause for concern and does not prevent him from carrying out his functions."

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: March 9, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
The chief executive of Groupe ADP, the company which runs Paris' two main international airports, Charles de Gaulle and Orly, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the group said Monday.

Augustin de Romanet tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the company said, adding that his "state of health is not a cause for concern and does not prevent him from carrying out his functions."

His contacts were being investigated while the CEO would stay at home for the next two weeks in self-isolation.

The two Paris airports are among the busiest air hubs in the world, with over 100 million people passing through every year.

With more than 1,100 recorded cases and 19 deaths so far, France is the second worst affected European country after its neighbour Italy, which has imposed a sweeping lockdown on the most hard-hit northern regions.

