Paris Region To Suspend COVID-19 First Dose Vaccine Jabs: Source

The French public health agency for the Paris region has told regional hospitals they must suspend injections of the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine from Feb. 2 due to limited supplies of the shot, a person familiar with the discussions said.

PARIS: The French public health agency for the Paris region has told regional hospitals they must suspend injections of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Feb. 2 due to limited supplies of the shot, a person familiar with the discussions said.

The agency told the hospitals that injections of the second, follow-up dose would continue, the source said. The Paris region public health agency declined to comment. Officials at the French health ministry also declined to comment.

