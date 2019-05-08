Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Paris to Mumbai Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Iran

Low-cost carrier Joon said in a statement the plane, operating as flight number AF218, landed out of precaution over a malfunctioning ventilation circuit.

Associated Press

Updated:May 8, 2019, 11:31 PM IST
Paris to Mumbai Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Iran
Representative image.
Tehran: A plane flown by a subsidiary of Air France heading from Paris to Mumbai made an emergency landing in central Iran on Wednesday.

The Airbus A340 flown by the low-cost carrier Joon landed in the city of Isfahan.

Joon said in a statement the plane, operating as flight number AF218, landed out of precaution over a malfunctioning ventilation circuit.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said local authorities were providing services to passengers, all of whom were in good health.

It wasn't immediately clear when the flight would take off.
