Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Paris to Remove Notre-Dame Cathedral Scaffolding After Devastating Collapse of Spire in Blaze

Shortly after the fire, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to complete a painstaking renovation of the gothic masterpiece within five years.

AFP

Updated:June 25, 2019, 8:04 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Paris to Remove Notre-Dame Cathedral Scaffolding After Devastating Collapse of Spire in Blaze
Flames and smoke rise as the spire on Notre Dame cathedral collapses in Paris. (Image: AP)
Loading...

Paris: Paris authorities will begin the delicate task of removing scaffolding from the collapsed spire of Notre-Dame cathedral in coming weeks after a devastating fire in April, a charity said on Monday.

The 850-year-old church's spire was clad in scaffolding when it came crashing during the huge blaze on April 15.

The cathedral's roof was also destroyed in the inferno, although the vast majority of the most-sacred artefacts and valuable items inside were saved.

Shortly after the fire, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to complete a painstaking renovation of the gothic masterpiece within five years.

But that cannot begin until "essential" work takes place to secure the structure, the Notre-Dame Foundation charity said in a statement.

"One of the most complex aspects of the work at the moment is removing the scaffolding, which includes 50,000 tubes which reached over 800 degrees Celcius (1472 degrees Fahrenheit)" during the fire, charity head Christophe-Charles Rousselot told AFP.

"A similar structure will be installed, as well as cranes, in order to start cutting down (the scaffolding) in very delicate conditions," the charity statement said.

Dismantling the scaffolding is expected to take four months, Rousselot said.

Notre-Dame hosted its first mass after the inferno earlier this month, with priests and worshippers donning hard hats to protect themselves against possible falling debris.

Wealthy donors have handed over millions of euros to restore the church, including French luxury goods rivals Bernard Arnault and

Francois-Henri Pinault, who have pledged 200 and 100 million euros ($228 million and $114 million) respectively.

The full amount needed to restore the cathedral is not yet known, the Notre-Dame Foundation said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram