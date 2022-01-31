CHANGE LANGUAGE
Parties in Johnson’s Downing Street Were Serious Failings: UK Investigation Report

The relaxing of restrictions have been seen as a concession to critics angry at revelations that he and his staff broke Covid lockdown rules by holding parties at Downing Street. (File pic/Reuters)

A report into parties held at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson' Downing Street said some gatherings represented a serious failing by those working at the heart of government.

A report into parties held at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson' Downing Street office during coronavirus lockdowns said on Monday some gatherings represented a serious failing by those working at the heart of government. "At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time," the report by senior civil servant Sue Gray said.

January 31, 2022