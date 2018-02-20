English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Partygoer Stole Museum Statue's Left Thumb After Selfie
According to an arrest affidavit filed on Friday, 24-year-old Michael Rohana was attending an Ugly Sweater Party at the Franklin Institute Dec. 21 when he entered the "Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor" exhibit.
(Image: Twitter/Franklin Institute)
Philadelphia: Federal authorities say a Delaware man snapped a selfie before stealing part of a $4.5 million statue at a Philadelphia museum.
According to an arrest affidavit filed on Friday, 24-year-old Michael Rohana was attending an Ugly Sweater Party at the Franklin Institute on December 21 when he entered the "Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor" exhibit.
Authorities say Rohana took photos while posing next to a statue known as "The Cavalryman," and then snapped off the statue's left thumb.
Museum staff noticed the missing thumb on January 8, and the FBI traced it to Rohana five days later. It is unclear if he has legal representation.
A museum spokeswoman says the statue will be repaired. She says a security contractor did not follow standard procedures the night of the alleged theft.
-
