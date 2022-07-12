Passengers, Airport Staff Foil Basil Rajapaksa’s Bid To Flee Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa was apprehended by passengers on Tuesday as he was trying to flee the nation for Washington.

Passengers and the airport staff at the Colombo International Airport caught him fleeing and the airport staff as well other authorities also barred him from boarding the flight.

Rajapaksa is the younger brother of Mahinda Rajapaksa and Gotabaya Rajapaksa, both of whom stepped down as demands rose from protesters who are facing uncertainty amid lack of food, fuel and medicine supplies.

Immigration and emigration officials withdrew from operations in the ‘Silk Route’ lounge at the BIA when former Minister Basil Rajapaksa attempted to leave Sri Lanka. Rajapksa was to fly to Washington via Dubai. #SriLanka #BasilRajapaksa #lka pic.twitter.com/augSC18tdx — DailyMirror (@Dailymirror_SL) July 12, 2022

The former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa – who was among the first to get the ax when the news of Sri Lankan economy in being in dire crisis broke – arrived at the Colombo International Airport with the pretext of leaving the country.

He was to board a flight for Dubai and from Dubai would go to Washington.

He would have boarded the EK232 Emirates flight to Dubai and then would have boarded the EK654 connecting flight to Washington.

Upon seeing him, the immigration staff at the airport refused to follow protocol and started protesting against him. Sloganeering began inside the airport itself which likely alerted the other passengers of the development. The immigration staff did not stamp his passport

The Rajapaksas are caught in the eye of the storm as Sri Lankans believe the dynasty led to the current crisis Sri Lanka finds itself in.

Earlier on Saturday protesters stormed the official residence of Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and took over the once-heavily guarded residence in Fort, Colombo.

Gotabaya fled his house and is at a military base near the airport fearing reprisal from citizens.

He also tendered his resignation after protesters demanded he no longer stay in power and also wanted a guarantee that the Rajapaksas should steer clear of the Sri Lankan political establishment.

Sri Lanka is awaiting a bailout from the IMF but that process is far from being expedited as global agencies and regional and global superpowers wait and watch when the new government is ushered in.

Talks are on to set up an all-party government and Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to officially stand down on July 13 paving the way for Sri Lankan parliament speaker Mahinda Abeyawardana to be the acting president.

