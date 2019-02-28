English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Passengers Stranded in Lahore as Pakistan Suspends Samjhauta Express; Train from India Reaches Attari
The biweekly train was scheduled to depart from Lahore with 16 passengers. It embarked on its journey from Karachi but the passengers are stuck at Lahore railway station.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Lahore: Passengers travelling to Attari are stranded at the Lahore railway station after Pakistani authorities suspended the Samjhauta Express train service between Pakistan and India on Thursday.
In the backdrop of escalating tensions between the neighbours, Pakistan has suspended the biweekly train service until further notice, DawnNewsTV reported on Thursday citing railway authorities.
Samjauta Express took off as scheduled on Wednesday night from New Delhi, but is currently at the customs point at Attari since the suspension of its services from Pakistan’s side.
The Indian government officials have said that the situation is being closely monitored and the passengers can be brought back to Wagah by buses and other modes of transportation.
Pakistan’s suspension means the train cannot cross Attari, which is the last Indian railway station, and enter the country.
The train departs on Monday and Thursday from Lahore.
The Samjhauta Express train was scheduled to depart from Lahore with 16 passengers.
It embarked on its journey from Karachi but the passengers are stuck at Lahore railway station, the report said.
The Samjhauta Express, named after the Hindi word for "agreement", comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Shimla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations.
In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack by the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan.
India carried out air strikes against the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In the operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were eliminated. The facility at Balakot was headed by Yousuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of the JeM chief.
At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
In the backdrop of escalating tensions between the neighbours, Pakistan has suspended the biweekly train service until further notice, DawnNewsTV reported on Thursday citing railway authorities.
Samjauta Express took off as scheduled on Wednesday night from New Delhi, but is currently at the customs point at Attari since the suspension of its services from Pakistan’s side.
The Indian government officials have said that the situation is being closely monitored and the passengers can be brought back to Wagah by buses and other modes of transportation.
Pakistan’s suspension means the train cannot cross Attari, which is the last Indian railway station, and enter the country.
The train departs on Monday and Thursday from Lahore.
The Samjhauta Express train was scheduled to depart from Lahore with 16 passengers.
It embarked on its journey from Karachi but the passengers are stuck at Lahore railway station, the report said.
The Samjhauta Express, named after the Hindi word for "agreement", comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Shimla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations.
In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack by the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan.
India carried out air strikes against the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In the operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were eliminated. The facility at Balakot was headed by Yousuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of the JeM chief.
At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to Launch in India today: We Could Also See The Launch of Note 7 Pro And Redmi Go
- Indian Companies Tried to Profit Off the Air Strike and People Are Not Happy
- Saif Ali Khan on Playing Villain in Taanaji: He Just Happens to be on the Wrong Side
- Kim Jong Un Stops for Smoke Break In China Before Meeting Donald Trump in Vietnam
- Sudani from Nigeria: Amid Escalating Tensions, This is The Most Searched Topic in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results