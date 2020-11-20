Patriarch Of Serbian Orthodox Church Dies Due To Coronavirus

BELGRADE: Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has died due to coronavirus , the country’s President Aleksandar Vucic said on his official Instagram account on Friday.

“I was honored to know you. People like you never depart,” Vucic wrote under a black and white photo of Irinej.

Irinej, 90, a conservative who also wielded major political influence, was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Nov. 4 and had been in a military hospital in the capital Belgrade since then.

