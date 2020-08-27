Peace Talks Between Afghan Officials, Taliban To Start In September

KABUL: Peace talks between warring Afghan sides will begin in September said the country’s top peace negotiator on Thursday in Kabul, a crucial diplomatic process needed to end about two decades of war in Afghanistan.

Abdullah Abdullah, a prominent politician and the chairman High Council for National Reconciliation said the Afghan officials were ready to hold talks with the Taliban from September.

His comments come at a time when prospect of peace talks between were looking bleak over the issue of last batch of Taliban prisoner release.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s team has been pushing both sides to resolve difference and sit across the negotiating table, paving way to end one of America’s longest war.

