Peaceful Protest Held Outside Canadian Embassy in Washington Over Killing of Karima Baloch

Washington: Members of the Baloch community in the US held a peaceful demonstration in front of the Canadian Embassy here to protest against the recent killing of one of their popular leaders Karima Baloch in Toronto. "Large scale public protests in Balochistan are demanding justice for their leader, Ms Karima Mehrab.

We are asking for an independent inquiry into her tragic death that can provide the community a sense of safety and closure. The Baloch community at-large and her family are hoping for justice for Ms Karima Mehrab from the Canadian government," members of the Baloch community said in a memorandum submitted to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Karima Baloch was "politically assassinated in Toronto by Pakistani military and ISI operatives", Waheed Baloch, the former speaker of Balochistan provincial Assembly, said.