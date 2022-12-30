CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HeerabenModi#RishabhPant
Home » News » World » 'Peak in Jan, 1.7 Million Deaths By April': China Faces Deluge of Covid Deaths Before the Lunar New Year
2-MIN READ

'Peak in Jan, 1.7 Million Deaths By April': China Faces Deluge of Covid Deaths Before the Lunar New Year

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 14:07 IST

Beijing, China

Covid-19 coronavirus patients lie on hospital beds in the lobby of the Chongqing No. 5 People's Hospital in China's southwestern city of Chongqing on December 23, 2022. (AFP)

Covid-19 coronavirus patients lie on hospital beds in the lobby of the Chongqing No. 5 People's Hospital in China's southwestern city of Chongqing on December 23, 2022. (AFP)

Airfinity said it estimates 9,000 daily deaths and 1.8 million infections per day in China, while it also expects 1.7 million fatalities by April 2023

China, which is reeling under Covid-19, could see as many as 25,000 deaths a day from the virus later in January, casting a shadow over the start of the first Lunar New Year festivities without pandemic restrictions.

The fatalities from the virus could peak around January 23, the second day of the annual holiday in the country of 1.4 billion, Airfinity Ltd., a London-based research firm that focuses on predictive health analytics has said, according to Bloomberg.

“Using the trends in regional data our team of epidemiologists has forecast the first peak to be in regions where cases are currently rising and a second peak driven by later surges in other Chinese provinces,” Airfinity said in a statement.

ALSO READ | ‘Real Intention is to…’: Chinese Media Reacts to Countries Imposing Covid Travel Curbs

RELATED NEWS

Airfinity said it currently estimates 9,000 daily deaths and 1.8 million infections per day in China, while it also expects 1.7 million fatalities across the country by the end of April 2023. The Covid tally is up from the 5,000-plus daily estimate by Airfinity earlier this month.

However, the tally stands in contrast to a dozen Covid deaths reported by the Chinese government in total since the dismantling of restrictions in early December.

China has insisted the data it publishes on Covid-19 deaths has always been transparent, state media reported, despite the official figures being tiny compared with other countries and its hospitals overwhelmed with infections.

The estimates are based on local data reported from the regional provinces, which had reported numbers far higher than official national figures, combined with trends seen in Hong Kong, Japan and other countries when they lifted strict restrictions, the researcher said.

ALSO READ | US, India Impose Curbs; Here’s All About Covid Rules for Travellers from China Around the World

Chinese chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou has said that Covid outbreaks have peaked in Beijing, Tianjin and Chengdu while the situation in Shanghai, Chongqing, Anhui, Hubei and Hunan remains serious.

He added that the disease will probably spread during Lunar New Year, with many expected to travel around the holiday. With the lifting of travel and other restrictions for the first time since the start of the pandemic, a huge rebound in travel is anticipated during the holiday week in January.

China said this week it would end mandatory quarantine on arrival, after earlier in the month announcing it had abandoned a raft of tough measures to contain the coronavirus.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said last week it would no longer release an official daily Covid death toll.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. China
  2. covid-19
first published:December 30, 2022, 13:58 IST
last updated:December 30, 2022, 14:07 IST
Read More