Pedro Pierluisi Wins Gubernatorial Race In Puerto Rico
Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Ricos prostatehood New Progressive Party won a majority of votes to become the U.S. territorys next governor, according to official preliminary results released late Saturday.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: November 08, 2020, 6:24 IST
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico: Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Ricos pro-statehood New Progressive Party won a majority of votes to become the U.S. territorys next governor, according to official preliminary results released late Saturday.
Pierluisi received nearly 33% of the votes with more than 406,800 ballots, compared with nearly 32%, or more than 389,800 votes, obtained by Carlos Delgado of the Popular Democratic Party, which supports the current territorial status, with 100% of precincts reporting.
The results come four days after Puerto Rico held general elections, an unusual delay blamed on a record number of early and absentee votes that overwhelmed officials.
