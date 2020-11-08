News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Pedro Pierluisi Wins Gubernatorial Race In Puerto Rico

Pedro Pierluisi Wins Gubernatorial Race In Puerto Rico

Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Ricos prostatehood New Progressive Party won a majority of votes to become the U.S. territorys next governor, according to official preliminary results released late Saturday.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico: Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Ricos pro-statehood New Progressive Party won a majority of votes to become the U.S. territorys next governor, according to official preliminary results released late Saturday.

Pierluisi received nearly 33% of the votes with more than 406,800 ballots, compared with nearly 32%, or more than 389,800 votes, obtained by Carlos Delgado of the Popular Democratic Party, which supports the current territorial status, with 100% of precincts reporting.

The results come four days after Puerto Rico held general elections, an unusual delay blamed on a record number of early and absentee votes that overwhelmed officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 08, 2020, 6:18 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...